Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 130,626 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,626 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group comprises about 1.3% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $73,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 778,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 258.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,062 shares of company stock worth $1,797,634 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of TMDX opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 2.06.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
