Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. James Hardie Industries makes up 1.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of James Hardie Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 49.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $90,526,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on James Hardie Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

