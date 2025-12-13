Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 57,003 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. News makes up 5.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of News worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $195,910,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,170,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.97. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

