Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 57,003 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. News makes up 5.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of News worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $195,910,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,170,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Performance
News stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.97. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
