IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

