ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 31,704 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.60.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,727 shares of company stock valued at $195,062,520. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $670.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.97 and its 200 day moving average is $500.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

