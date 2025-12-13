ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 21,610 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $183,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

