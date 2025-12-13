Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Holdings Raised by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,767 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 0.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $267.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $417.00 to $404.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total transaction of $10,954,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.27, for a total value of $770,742.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,846 shares of company stock valued at $248,642,353. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

