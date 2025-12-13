IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

