Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,638 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,114,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 995,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

