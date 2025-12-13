IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,474 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $52,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,135 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,999,000.

SPYG stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

