ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,762,000 after buying an additional 358,282 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,427,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

