Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,627 Servotronics, Inc. $SVT

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Servotronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Servotronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Servotronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Servotronics during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servotronics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servotronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.49. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.