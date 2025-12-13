United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.1% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $60,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.72.

NYSE URI opened at $818.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

