First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 31st

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4837 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 125.7% increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $60.20 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

