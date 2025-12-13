Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 3.9019 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 92.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

