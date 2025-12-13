Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 3.9019 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 92.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01.
About Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.