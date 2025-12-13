Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 1,228 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Banque Transatlantique SA reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.15 and its 200 day moving average is $514.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

