George Hugh Brandon Purchases 3,700 Shares of MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Stock

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) President George Hugh Brandon bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $12,506.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 105,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,738.24. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Hugh Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, George Hugh Brandon purchased 600 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,980.00.

On Friday, December 5th, George Hugh Brandon purchased 900 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,961.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, George Hugh Brandon acquired 1,900 shares of MDB Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,688.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, George Hugh Brandon acquired 3,900 shares of MDB Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $14,157.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Hugh Brandon bought 1,250 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375.00.

On Monday, December 1st, George Hugh Brandon purchased 2,998 shares of MDB Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,463.02.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

MDBH opened at $3.36 on Friday. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MDB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

