Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,799 shares of company stock valued at $176,627,160. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

INTU opened at $670.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

