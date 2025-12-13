QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Acquires $21,202.50 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Rhoads acquired 750 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,202.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,643.67. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.58. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 100.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

