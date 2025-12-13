Sharon Cook Sells 7,427 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) Director Sharon Cook sold 7,427 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $18,493.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,302.84. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25 and a beta of 1.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

