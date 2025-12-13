Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (CBOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBOA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5765 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 223.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CBOA opened at $25.80 on Friday. Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.
Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Company Profile
