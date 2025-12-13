Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (CBOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBOA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5765 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 223.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBOA opened at $25.80 on Friday. Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Company Profile

The Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (CBOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential, while fully hedging downside risk relative to bitcoin over an annual period. The funds objective attempts to remove the volatility of a volatile asset class that is uncorrelated to traditional securities CBOA was launched on Apr 7, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

