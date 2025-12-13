First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $113.03 and a 1 year high of $167.45.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

