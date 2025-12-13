First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $113.03 and a 1 year high of $167.45.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
