10,000 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Bought by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,386. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.61. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

