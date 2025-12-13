20,000 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 4.23. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

