OneStream, Inc. $OS Shares Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 1,888.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,846 shares during the quarter. OneStream makes up about 0.8% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneStream worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in OneStream during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneStream by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after buying an additional 598,757 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OneStream by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneStream during the first quarter worth about $53,910,000.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,785. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $17.74 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.97.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

