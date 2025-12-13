Fortress Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 1,086.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,089 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group comprises about 1.7% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $123,087,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 2,505,890 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,765,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,668,000 after buying an additional 1,196,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,563,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.1%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

