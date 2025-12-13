Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $14.34 Million Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 1.06% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Lifesci Capital raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

