FourWorld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 208,527 Exagen Inc. $XGN

FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Exagen makes up 1.0% of FourWorld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FourWorld Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Exagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth $472,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,017,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Exagen

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,527.14. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exagen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exagen

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of XGN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 113.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

(Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.