JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.20% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $45,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,865,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,189,000 after buying an additional 434,807 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,069,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,067,000 after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,449,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,457,000 after acquiring an additional 286,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $72.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

