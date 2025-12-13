Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,000. eToro Group makes up 1.2% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of eToro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in eToro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,397,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter worth $33,812,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,048,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,360,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,781,000.

ETOR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. eToro Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

eToro Group ( NASDAQ:ETOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETOR. Compass Point started coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eToro Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

