Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 59,466 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,466 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

