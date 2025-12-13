Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $367.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,658,695.60. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 177,534 shares of company stock worth $42,194,197 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

