Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.