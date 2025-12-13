Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 215,020 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,020 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

