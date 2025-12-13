Goodnow Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 7.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.97% of Shift4 Payments worth $84,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.