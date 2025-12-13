Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,748 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

