Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 0.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $72,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GIL opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

