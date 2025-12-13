Brandywine Trust Co. Sells 4,582 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Brandywine Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

