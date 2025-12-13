Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CAO Sells $180,720.40 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CAO Jane Bone sold 2,408 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $180,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,067.90. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ESTC opened at $76.21 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.