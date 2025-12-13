Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CAO Sells $180,720.40 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2025

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CAO Jane Bone sold 2,408 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $180,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,067.90. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ESTC opened at $76.21 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.