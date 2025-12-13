EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 4.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $529,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.43.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 142,680 shares of company stock worth $28,269,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

