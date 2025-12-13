Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Insmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 65.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Mizuho raised their price target on Insmed from $196.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.26.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.01. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. The trade was a 57.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,130 shares of company stock worth $28,480,051. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

