Jeremy Cox Sells 13,442 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,442 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $332,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,209.25. The trade was a 49.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -866.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 212.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 586,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

