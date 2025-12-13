2,435,550 Shares in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS Bought by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,435,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,431,000. Evolus comprises 0.9% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 3.77% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evolus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

