SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY is Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 3.7% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freedom Financial Partners LLC owned 1.71% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.6%

RLY opened at $31.86 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

