Critical Comparison: Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) versus Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seneca Foods and Danone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods $1.58 billion 0.48 $41.22 million $8.62 12.86 Danone $29.63 billion 2.06 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Foods.

42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Foods and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods 3.73% 9.68% 5.03% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seneca Foods and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danone 0 4 2 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seneca Foods beats Danone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.