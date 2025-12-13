Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 896 and last traded at GBX 897, with a volume of 101476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamma Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £833.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 965.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,046.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Gamma Communications plc will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, with a total value of £25,042.50. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Further Reading

