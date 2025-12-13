TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 1,039,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,115,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

