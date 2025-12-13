Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires 325,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.4% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $35,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after buying an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,495,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,147,000 after buying an additional 55,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $364,206. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 414.17% and a negative net margin of 91.95%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.
RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
