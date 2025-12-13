Freedom Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 10.6% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Freedom Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $112.17 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

