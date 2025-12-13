Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,047 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 42.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 205.8% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.97, a PEG ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.46. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research raised their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

In related news, insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,064,999.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,888.40. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,663 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,405. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

